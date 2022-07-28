Josh Woods is one of the biggest names to come out of Ring Of Honor and is now looking to make his name as part of its sister company, All Elite Wrestling.

Woods appeared on Fight For The Fallen tonight, making his official “Dynamite” debut. After Swerve Strickland picked up the win against Tony Nese and Mark Sterling in a handicap match, Keith Lee appeared on the Titan Tron laid out from an attack. The camera zoomed out to Josh Woods standing tall over him and holding up his Tag Team Title, which allowed Nese to take advantage of the distracted Swerve and attack him from behind. An alliance between Nese and Woods has seemingly been established and has set up a potential future Tag Team Championship match between the four men.

“Fightful Select” reports that Josh Woods was backstage at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 and last week’s “Dynamite.” They reported that he is currently on a tiered contract with AEW for approximately the previous month. Fightful also noted that not everyone who appeared at Death Before Dishonor was signed to either a tiered contract or a full-time deal and could still very well be free agents.

While Swerve managed to beat the team of Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on his own, Josh Woods was seemingly taking care of business with Swerve's tag team partner, Keith Lee backstage! Watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/MOZnoCso33 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

Woods is a former Ring Of Honor Pure Champion, having won the title at Death Before Dishonor 18 from Jonathan Gresham. He lost the title to the reigning champion Wheeler Yuta during Supercard of Honor. In addition, he has made several appearances on “Dark,” competing against the likes of Yuta, Barrett Brown, Shawn Spears, and Daniel Garcia.

Woods was also part of WWE NXT back in 2014 but found little success during his run with the company. He was only featured in a few televised battle royals while he was signed. Woods still competed at live events when the company was touring around Florida, picking up his very first win with the brand on January 30, 2016, against Gzim Selmani.

