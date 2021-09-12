Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor! The show takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Coverage begins at 7 pm ET with the Pre-Show and the main card starts at 8 pm ET.

The show streams on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional PPV.

ROH World Championship (Four-Way Elimination Match)

Bandido (c) vs. Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita

ROH Pure Championship

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Woods

ROH Women’s World Championship (Vacant)

Rok-C vs. Miranda Alize

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

Shane Taylor Promotions (c) vs. La Bestia del Ring, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King

The Briscoes vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom

Homicide, Chris Dickinson, and Tony Deppen vs. John Walters, LSG, and Lee Mortiarty

Jake Atlas vs. Taylor Rust

15-Man Honor Rumble (Pre-Show)

Danhausen, Beer City Bruiser, PJ Black, Dak Draper, Rey Horus, Brian Johnson, Joe Keys, Brian Milonas, Sledge, Silas Young, 5 TBA

Winner receives future ROH World Title shot.