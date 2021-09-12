Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor! The show takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Coverage begins at 7 pm ET with the Pre-Show and the main card starts at 8 pm ET.
The show streams on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional PPV.
ROH World Championship (Four-Way Elimination Match)
Bandido (c) vs. Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita
ROH Pure Championship
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Woods
ROH Women’s World Championship (Vacant)
Rok-C vs. Miranda Alize
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship
Shane Taylor Promotions (c) vs. La Bestia del Ring, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King
The Briscoes vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett
Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom
Homicide, Chris Dickinson, and Tony Deppen vs. John Walters, LSG, and Lee Mortiarty
Jake Atlas vs. Taylor Rust
15-Man Honor Rumble (Pre-Show)
Danhausen, Beer City Bruiser, PJ Black, Dak Draper, Rey Horus, Brian Johnson, Joe Keys, Brian Milonas, Sledge, Silas Young, 5 TBA
Winner receives future ROH World Title shot.