It was just a year ago that the “Cold Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK was still just the silent but captivating presence in the corner of Team Taz, clad in his hoodie and sporting a hairstyle Jeff Winger of “Community” would envy. Today, he finds himself undefeated in AEW, one-half of the unstoppable force known as Hookhausen, and doing interviews with GQ Magazine.

It is in said interview with GQ that HOOK opened up a bit about his whirlwind rise in pro wrestling, not to mention his cult following with fans and trying to live up to expectations that were set for him.

“I still struggle to put it into words,” HOOK admitted. “It was such a surreal feeling. With all the hype that was built up before the debut, I definitely felt an intense amount of pressure. But I’ve been an athlete my entire life. I’ve had to deal with pressure before. So I didn’t feel scared. I felt ready to attack.”

Having just celebrated his 23rd birthday last month, HOOK has all the time in the world to accomplish anything he wants to do. And yet, he already has one main goal set for himself in AEW, as well as a few goals for himself outside the realm of professional wrestling.

“I want to be the AEW world champion,” HOOK said. “That’s it. That’s the goal. But outside of wrestling, I plan to delve into some other markets—design or artistic directing, I also want to look at acting and modeling.”

All the Hookamaniacs who can’t get enough of HOOK and his adventures with Danhausen will only have to wait one more day to see them, as the duo will appear tomorrow night on the next episode of “AEW Rampage.”

