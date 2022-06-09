The card for the 6/10 episode of AEW “Rampage” is taking shape.

During the 6/8 episode of AEW “Dynamite”, a number of matches and segments were announced for this week’s edition of “Rampage”.

* Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Hager

* Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander

* Satnam Singh’s In-Ring Debut

* We Hear From HOOK & Danhausen

* FTR & Trent Beretta vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open

A Casino Battle Royale to determine Jon Moxley’s opponent for later in the show kicked off tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite”, which was won by Kyle O’Reilly. Earlier in the bout, Eddie Kingston was eliminated by Jake Hager, which led to Kingston calling out Hager for a match.

Satnam Singh will make his in-ring debut in a tag match alongside Jay Lethal against a pair of unannounced opponents. Singh, a former 2nd-round draft pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, signed with All Elite Wrestling in September 2021. Singh made his on-screen debut on the 4/13 episode of AEW “Dynamite” where he aligned himself with the aforementioned Lethal and Sonjay Dutt during their feud against Samoa Joe.

Red Velvet will represent the AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, as part of her ‘Baddies’ stable when she faces Statlander this Friday. Statlander helped even the odds when the ‘Baddies’ surrounded Athena and Anna Jay on last Friday’s edition of AEW “Rampage”.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of AEW “Rampage” beginning this Friday, June 10 at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

