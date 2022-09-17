AEW Announces Long-Awaited Eddie Kingston Match For Grand Slam

Over the past eight months, we've seen Eddie Kingston feud with Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Kingston defeated Jericho at the Revolution pay-per-view before coming up short alongside the Blackpool Combat Club, Santana, and Ortiz at Double or Nothing and then coming up short one more time against Jericho again, only this time, Jericho teamed with Minoru Suzuki and one of the newest additions to the Jericho Appreciation Society, Sammy Guevara.

Ever since Guevara joined the ranks of JAS, he's been a thorn in Kingston's side, even costing Kingston his last bout against Jericho, but it appears their rivalry will finally come to a close next week. It was announced this week on "Rampage" that during AEW's Grand Slam week at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, Kingston and Guevara will finally go one on one.

The two were originally supposed to meet at the AEW All Out PPV. Kingston initially called out Guevara on an episode of "Dynamite" in early August. Guevara recorded a segment intended for the following "Rampage" where he accepting the challenge. However, that segment never aired and the match planned for All Out never did either.

It was reported that due to comments made by Guevara during his promo about Kingston's body, Kingston approached Guevara backstage. The altercation that followed led to Kingston serving a suspension. Instead of going one-on-one at All Out, both Guevara and Kingston were instead booked in separate matches on the Zero Hour pre-show.

Not only was it announced that the duo will stand across the ring from one another next week, but the AEW commentary team also declared that the match will be the finale of their rivalry.