AEW Dynamite Could Be Preempted By MLB Postseason

As baseball season approaches its conclusion, fans of the sport prepare for the American League Championship Series — a best-of-seven playoff between the winners of the American League Division Series to determine a champion of the Major League Baseball postseason. And seeing as the games will be airing live on the TBS Network through the latter part of October, All Elite Wrestling may have to tweak their premier show, "AEW Dynamite," to accommodate the new schedule.

The first game of the championship series is scheduled for Wednesday, October 19, essentially guaranteeing that the airtime for "Dynamite" will be changed that first week. If the series calls for a sixth game, that would be scheduled for Wednesday, October 26, forcing a second consecutive change. Of course, AEW won't know whether that sixth game will occur until just a few days prior, so it will be interesting to see how they approach that second week when the time arrives.

Furthermore, one of AEW's four major pay-per-views, Full Gear, is typically scheduled in the first half of November, raising the question of whether ratings will stay level and fans will remain engaged heading into the pay-per-view despite the schedule changes. However, it should be noted that schedule adjustments aren't a new concept for AEW and its president and CEO, Tony Khan. Whether it's basketball, hockey, football, or, in this scenario, baseball, AEW has had to adjust its shows to different time slots several times to accommodate sports airing on TBS and TNT, which airs their secondary show "AEW Rampage."