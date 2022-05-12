AEW Rampage will continue to air in different timeslots this month due to coverage of the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs on TNT.

For the second week in a row, this week’s Rampage will air in the early timeslot of 5:30pm ET due to the NHL Playoffs airing at 6:30pm.

The May 20 episode will air at 7pm ET due to the NBA Playoffs airing at 8pm.

Rampage last aired in the 5:30pm timeslot on May 6, and drew 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating. These numbers are the lowest audience and key demo rating in the history of the show. Viewership was down 37.06% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 21.52% from the previous week.

Rampage last aired in the 7pm timeslot on April 15, and drew 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 key demo rating. Viewership was down 19.66% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 12% from the previous week.

No matches have been announced for May 20 as of this writing, but matches announced for this week’s show are – The Death Triangle vs. Marq Quen, The Butcher and The Blade; a segment with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The Baddies; Ruby Soho vs. Riho in the quarterfinals of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament; Shawn Spears vs. Bear Boulder; plus AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defending against Frankie Kazarian.

AEW usually airs in the 10pm timeslot on TNT.

