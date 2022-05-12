This week’s AEW Rampage will see a TNT Championship match and another Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarterfinal match on the women’s bracket. Ruby Soho will go one-on-one with former AEW Women’s Champion Riho, with the winner advancing to the semifinals against either Red Velvet or Hikaru Shida.

We will also see Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscura, and Rey Fenix) vs. The Andrade Family Office (Butcher, Blade, and Marq Quen). This is one of the first matches back for Death Triangle after Rey Fenix made a surprise return to AEW Dynamite on the April 27 episode.

In what will be an interesting matchup, two longtime tag team partners from SCU, Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian, will go one-on-one for Sky’s TNT Championship. As noted a few weeks back, Scorpio Sky promised that if Kaz could wait a few more weeks for him to finish up his rivalry with Sammy Guevara, he would be next in line for a title shot.

As mentioned previously, Rampage on TNT will have a special start time due to the NHL Playoffs. The May 13 episode will is scheduled to air at a special start time of 5:30 PM Eastern.

You can see the current card for AEW Rampage below:

Jade Cargill & The Baddies appear

Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscura, & Rey Fenix) vs. AFO (Butcher, Blade, and Marq Quen)

Shawn Spears vs. Bear Boulder

TNT Championship Match

Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match

Ruby Soho vs. Riho

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]