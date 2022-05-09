Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 292,000 viewers on TNT in the early 5:30pm ET timeslot, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 37.06% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 464,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 21.52% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.14 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.11 key demo rating represents 143,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 20.11% from the 179,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #49 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.11 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #25 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #100 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #70 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the lowest audience and key demo rating in the history of the show, but this was also the earliest timeslot so far. The next-lowest numbers were when Rampage was also preempted on March 18 with the 11:45pm star time, which drew 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 key demo rating. This week’s episode had competition from the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs. Friday’s viewership was down 37.06% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 21.52% from the previous week.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Suns and the Mavericks on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.59 key demo rating. The Suns vs. Mavericks NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.478 million viewers.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.227 million viewers, also drawing a 0.44 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX and Shark Tank on ABC tied at #1 for the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.46 rating, with the SmackDown also drawing 1.998 million viewers and Shark Tank also drawing 3.620 million viewers.

Friday’s Rampage aired in the early timeslot of 5:30pm ET on TNT, taped earlier in the week from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time with full spoilers available – Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in the opener, a promo from Shawn Spears, a promo from Dan Lambert, Ethan Page and AEW TNT Champion Scorpion Sky, Hook vs. JD Drake, Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, plus Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

