Jon Moxley Set For Title Vs. Career Match At GCW Fight Club

Jon Moxley, the reigning AEW Undisputed Champion & GCW World Champion, will wrestle longtime rival and friend Nick Gage in a Title vs. Career Match this Fall.

GCW announced Tuesday that the high-stakes match will take place during GCW Fight Club Weekend on October 8 & 9 in Atlantic City.

Gage issued the challenge after Moxley successfully defended his GCW World Title against EFFY at GCW's Homecoming event on August 13. While agreeing to the match, Moxley asked Gage to put his career on the line in order to receive a title shot. Gage, a former two-time GCW World Champion, teased his retirement from in-ring competition through a tweet last month.

Since capturing the GCW World Title from Matt Cardona at GCW's The Art of War Games last September, Moxley has successfully defended against the likes of Blake Christian, Tony Deppen, A. J. Gray and Homicide. Moxley's first title defense was, in fact, against Gage at last year's GCW Fight Club.

In the meantime, Moxley is expected to defend his Undisputed AEW World Title against CM Punk this Sunday at the All Out pay-per-view. The rumored match was put into question last Friday after footage aired on "AEW Rampage" of Punk fearing that he re-aggravated his foot injury during his Title Unification Match against Moxley at "AEW Dynamite" last Wednesday. However, several reports have suggested that Punk's injury is part of a storyline in the lead-up to his rematch against Moxley.

AEW has announced a promo segment with Moxley for tonight's AEW Dynamite, which will emanate from the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL.