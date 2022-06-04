GCW legend Nick Gage took to social media earlier this week and left some fans questioning what his future holds in pro wrestling

“I don’t know how much I got left, I’m just being honest, but I know I’m not done yet. I’ll fight ’til I’m dead. MDK”

Gage, 41, is best known for his brutal deathmatches in organizations like Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). Gage is in the record books as the only man to win the “big three” deathmatch tournaments: IWA Mid-South’s King of the Deathmatch, GCW’s Tournament of Survival, and CZW’s Tournament of Death.

He has also been a World Champion in all three previously named promotions, including becoming the first-ever CZW World Champion in March 1999. Gage was also ranked number 10 on “Sports Illustrated’s” list of the “Top Male Wrestlers of 2019“.

Gage rose to an even greater height of popularity after he was the subject of an episode of “Dark Side of the Ring” Season 3. The episode would focus on Gage’s five years sentence in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree bank robbery and other tragic experiences in his life, including the passing of his brother, Justice Pain.

Gage is scheduled to make an appearance at GCW’s St. Louis, Missouri debut on Friday, July 1.

