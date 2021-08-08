GCW star Nick Gage joined Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life Podcast to talk about his recent run of high profile success between GCW and AEW. Gage specifically touched on the conclusion of his match with Matt Cardona at GCW Homecoming, where Cardona defeated him to win the GCW World Championship. The crowd responded by nearly rioting, something Gage was unaware of at first due to being out of it. Ultimately, he has no problem with the fan reacting the way they did.

“I’ll be honest with you, I was kind of a little out of it after,” Gage said. “He hit me with a couple bundle of tubes man. That kind of put me out, I ain’t going to lie. So I’m kind of just waking up a little bit and s**t was just flying everywhere man. You know, what do you want me to do man? Control the gang? They’re fired up, they don’t like this guy. This guy comes in here, trying to get off doing a death match, trying to get over because he’s on the indies now or whatever he’s doing. I don’t know what this guy is doing. And they don’t like that s**t man. I’ll never tell my gang to do whatever man. They can do whatever they want, as long as I’m there.”

Gage also addressed the rumor that there were plants in the stands prompting fans to throw stuff into the ring. He confirmed that the reaction from the crowd was entirely organic.

“That’s all natural too,” Gage said of the crowd throwing trash into the ring. “Ain’t nobody setting that s--t up. There ain’t nobody in the crowd throwing one thing so hopefully other people throw it. That s**t’s all natural man. We don’t have plants in the crowd or any of that corny ass s**t. That’s all natural and the fan’s are showing their passion, you know?”

Gage also revealed that he’s fine with how things went with his matches with Cardona and Chris Jericho, believing he got a pound of flesh from both. For now he is setting his sights away from the GCW World Title and onto another goal.

“I got the job done,” Gage said. “I carved Cardona up. I made that guy lose a lot of blood. That was my main focus and I wouldn’t have loss that title unless RSPussy hadn’t come into the ring and done that corny ass s**t he did. My main focus right now is not even that title no more. I can care less about that title. Cardona can go do whatever he wants to do with that. Disneyland, take pictures and put it up on his corny ass site and all that stuff. I’m ready for WarGames man. WarGames in Chicago.

“First off I grew up on WarGames, so I get to have a f***ing WarGames match, that’s first off. Second off I get all them guys that have been f***ing with me for the last year in the same ring in a WarGames match. And I get all my boys there, who are actually my friends in real life that are going by my side, and we’re going to face them in a WarGames match. It’s Chicago. We’re not only having it but in Chicago. You know what I mean? That’s what I’m focusing on.”

Whether or not this will be a traditional WarGames match or not remains a mystery to Gage. Ultimately he trusts GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale to figure out the specifics, while he focuses on the match.

“We’re figuring it out right now. We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to construct this thing,” Gage said. “I leave that up to Lauderdale and the team. That’s on them. I’m a wrestler and I focus on what I do. Get in that ring and tear s**t up.

One thing that is for certain is where Gage wants to enter the match. He wants to start the match first, similar to how Arn Anderson used to do so back in the original WarGames matches.

“Arn Anderson started every single WarGames first. And I want to start first man,” Gage said. “I feel like I’m going to start that m**********r first man. I’m going to tell you guys that right now. I’m going to go in there first man, and I’m so fired up for that first man.”

You can watch the full interview below.