At GCW: Homecoming night one, former WWE and current Impact Wrestling star Matt Cardona defeated Nick Gage in the main event to win the GCW World Championship. Gage held the GCW World Championship for over 100 days.

Gage was in control for the majority of the match with Cardona bloodied up all over. Gage used multiple light tubes and a pizza cutter on Cardona throughout the match.

At one point in the match, Chris Jericho’s theme song “Judas” played. However, the hooded figure ended up not being Jerichio.

Soon after, Ricky Shane Page’s faction, 44OH!, ran in and attacked Gage. Former GCW World Champion RSP ran in to stop the attack, and he and Gage fought them off. However, it ended up being a ruse as RSP gave Gage a low blow allowing Cardona to hit the Rough Ryder on Gage to win the title.

Immediately after winning the title, the GCW fans threw trash in the ring. Cardona ran off leaving Gage in the ring in disappointment and in disbelief over the result.

You can view the aftermath of Cardona’s championship victory below: