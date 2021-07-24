Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of GCW: Homecoming Night One from the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ. The show will start at 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch the PPV on FITE.

* GCW World Title Match: Nick Gage (c) vs. Matt Cardona

* GCW Ultraviolent Title Match: Alex Colon (c) vs. Drew Parker

* GCW Tag Team Title Match: G-Raver & Jimmy Lloyd (c) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)

* Grim Reefer vs. 2 Cold Scorpio

* Marko Stunt vs. Starboy Charlie

* Tony Deppen vs. Ninja Mack

* AJ Gray vs. Nolan Edward

* Six Way Scramble Match: Shane Mercer vs. Atticus Cogar vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Brayden Lee vs. Dante Leon vs. Jack Cartwheel