The feud between Impact Wrestling star Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) and GCW World Champion Nick Gage continued on Friday night as Gage crashed a live stream hosted by The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast hosted by Cardona and Brian Myers.

As noted, Cardona attacked Gage last weekend at Game Changer Wrestling’s Zombie Walk event in Atlantic City, NJ, right after Gage retained his title over Jimmy Lloyd. Playing off Jon Moxley’s recent attack on Gage, Cardona hit the ring dressed as a druid and did Moxley’s mannerisms before dropping Gae with Moxley’s Paradigm Shift DDT. Cardona then removed his mask as the crowd went wild with heel heat. That segment ended with Cardona raising the GCW World Title belt in the air.

In an update, Cardona and Myers were hosting their Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Live 8 show on Friday night in Baltimore, Maryland when Gage fought past security and had words with Cardona, as seen in the video below. Gage’s fans chanted “MDK!” while Cardona’s fans chanted “Broski!” back. There was no real physical altercation, but it came as GCW officially announced the Cardona vs. Gage match.

Cardona vs. Gage with the GCW World Title on the line will take place on Saturday, July 24 at the GCW Homecoming Night 1 event. That show is being held at The Showboat in Atlantic City, and will stream live on FITE.TV. Tickets can be purchased here.

Cardona responded to a video of Friday’s angle and wrote, “This is fucking b------t”

He also responded to the GCW announcement and wrote, “Let’s fucking go!”

Gage added in a tweet, “Zack ryder @TheMattCardona thats some pussy s--t hiding behind security what kind of man are you you should be embarased ill see you in atlantic city gcw homecoming watch your back i aint done yet MDK ski mask way DIE SLOW”

Stay tuned for more on Cardona vs. Gage. You can see Gage and Cardona’s tweets with video below, along with the promotional poster for the match, plus footage from the original angle that took place last week:

Saturday, July 24, at @GCWrestling_ Homecoming Night 1, the #MajorDETOLFKollectors duke it out once and for all!@thekingnickgage vs. @TheMattCardona for the GCW World Championship!

Streaming live on @FiteTV! Get your tickets now at https://t.co/MMbqqf1Ulk!#GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/f30Ox24AOy — The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) June 12, 2021