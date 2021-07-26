GCW Homecoming Night Two was Sunday, July 25.
In the main event, Drew Parker defeated Jimmy Lloyd.
Below are the full results:
* Jordan Oliver defeated Jack Cartwheel
* Jonathan Gresham defeated Starboy Charlie
* Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) (c) defeated Dante Leon and Ninja Mack (GCW Tag Team Championship Match)
* Chris Dickinson defeated Cezar Bononi
* Joey Janela defeated Atticus Cogar
* IronBeast (Shane Mercer and KTB) defeated Brayden Lee and Cole Radrick
* Calvin Tankman defeated Ruckus
* Penelope Ford defeated Allie Katch
* Drew Parker defeated Jimmy Lloyd
As noted during Homecoming Night One, Matt Cardona defeated Nick Gage to become the new GCW Champion. For the full results for Night One, please click here.
