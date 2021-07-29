The Five Labours of Jericho continued tonight for Chris Jericho as he defeated Nick Gage in a No Rules Match on AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. Jericho passed part two of five as he looks to have a future match against MJF. For Gage, this was his AEW in-ring debut.

Near the end of a very bloody match, Jericho sprayed mist into Gage’s eyes, cracked him over the head with a bunch of light tubes, and dropped Gage with judas effect for the pinfall victory.

As noted, Gage lost his GCW World Championship to Matt Cardona over the weekend.

After the match, MJF quickly got on the mic to let Jericho his next match won’t be any easier when he goes up against one of his old rivals — Juventud Guerrera. The two often met back in their WCW days. Juvi has also wrestled in WWE and AAA, but worked the indie circuit in recent years.

