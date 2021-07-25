GCW Homecoming (Night One) took place yesterday at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show featured Nick Gage defending his GCW World Championship against Matt Cardona.

Getting an assist from former GCW World Champion Ricky Shane Page and his faction, Cardona was able to bash Gage with some light tubes, then hit his finisher, rough ryder, to win the title.

Cardona has since commented about his big victory, noting he’s flying off to Disneyland.

“I haven’t slept…I’m at the airport…my back is still bleeding…I’m the NEW @GCWrestling_ WORLD CHAMP…and I’m flying to @Disneyland! #AlwayzReady #StillHere #DeathMatchKing”

Cardona’s buddy, Cody Rhodes, tweeted out his reaction to the victory, “Wild stuff. Matt Cardona, man!”

As seen in the videos below, the live crowd was less thrilled as Cardona was immediately showered with bottles and cans while he celebrated his win.