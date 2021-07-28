Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, beginning at 8 pm ET from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

* Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart

* Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage (Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 2, No Rules Match)

* Celebration for FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* FTR with Tully Blanchard vs. Santana and Ortiz with Konnan

* Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus vs. Private Party and Angelico

* QT Marshall and The Factory to apologize to Tony Schiavone

* Tony Khan to make major new live event announcement

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers) vs. Hangman Page and Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds) — If Page and The Dark Order win, they will receive future title shots from Omega and The Bucks. If they lose, they cannot challenge for either title

* Lance Archer (c) vs. Hikuleo (IWGP US Championship)