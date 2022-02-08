Top GCW star Nick Gage has reportedly signed a new contract with the promotion.

Game Changer Wrestling has signed Gage to a multi-year contract, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that this is an exclusive contract, but there’s no word on the exact length.

The new deal will allow Gage to reduce the number of matches he has to wrestle moving forward, while keeping him a part of the GCW brand.

GCW has confirmed the report on Gage signing a new deal.

Gage is currently one-half of the GCW Tag Team Champions, with Matt Tremont. Known as The New H8 Club, Gage and Tremont defeated The Briscoes to capture the straps at GCW’s The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view last month.

Gage is seen as the face of GCW by many, and previously held the GCW World Title for 722 days in his first reign that began in December 2017. He lost the title to AJ Gray in December 2019, but Rickey Shane Page won it that same night. Gage won the title from Page on April 9, 2021, and held the title for 106 days before dropping it to Matt Cardona at GCW Homecoming Night 1 last July. Cardona dropped the title to current champion Jon Moxley at GCW’s The Art of War Games on September 4, and there have been teases of a Gage vs. Moxley rematch after Moxley successfully retained over Gage at GCW’s Fight Club event on October 9.

Gage made his AEW debut at Fight for the Fallen 2021 last July, losing to Chris Jericho in a “5 Labors of Jericho” No Rules match during the Jericho vs. MJF storyline.

