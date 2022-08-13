GCW Homecoming 2022 Part 1 Live Coverage (8/13): Jon Moxley Vs. Effy For The GCW World Title

The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) challenge Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) for the GCW World Tag Team Championship. All four men shook hands as the bell rang to start the match. Extremo and Mark began the contest as the legal men. Ciclope and Jay are ultimately tagged in following a stalemate between Extremo and Mark. The Briscoes worked on Ciclope in their corner of the ring. Mark smashed a light tube over the head of Extemo on the outside. The match breaks down as the action is taken amongst the fans. A chair was then hit over Extremo's head and thrown at Ciclope's head. Back in the ring, the Briscoes went to work on Extremo, but Extremo responds with a handspring. A door is set up in the ring on top of two chairs by Los Mazisos. The champions sent Mark crashing through the door from the top turnbuckle. Jay returned and used the broken pieces of the door as weapons.

A pane of glass was brought to the ring and Jay set it up in the corner. Jay sent Extremo through the glass. Mark dived over the top rope to take out Los Mazisos on the outside. The champions gained the advantage again moments later, but the Briscoes connected with a Doomsday. Ciclope managed to kick out at the last moment. The Briscoes then delivered a Doomsday through a door on the floor to Ciclope. Jay landed a Jay Driller in the middle of the ring to Extremo, but Extremo somehow kicked out of the cover. Jay hit another Jay Driller on a pile of chairs to Extremo to win the GCW World Tag Team Championship.

Winners: NEW GCW World Tag Team Champions, Jay and Mark Briscoe via pinfall

- After the match, the Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) made their way out to the ring dressed to fight. Both teams squared up in the ring. Warner spoke on the microphone and challenged the Briscoes to a match for the gold. Los Mazisos returned. Ciclope said that they want a rematch for the titles. The Briscoes said on September 3rd in Chicago it will be WarGames.

