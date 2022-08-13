GCW Homecoming 2022 Part 1 Live Coverage (8/13): Jon Moxley Vs. Effy For The GCW World Title
Game Changer Wrestling presents Homecoming 2022 Part 1 live from the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Jon Moxley will defend the GCW World Championship for the sixth time since winning the title from Matt Cardona last September. Moxley's last successful title defense came against Blake Christian just over two weeks ago at The People vs. GCW. Tonight, Moxley will defend the gold against Effy.
Announced card
* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Effy for the GCW World Championship
* Alex Colon (c) vs. Rina Yamashita for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship
* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) for the GCW World Tag Team Championship
* Cole Radrick (c) vs. Charli Evans for the GCW Extreme Championship
* Tony Deppen vs. Blake Christian
* Jordan Oliver vs. Ninja Mack
* John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont
* Starboy Charlie vs. Nick Wayne
Starboy Charlie vs. Nick Wayne opens the show
Both wrestlers attempted to get the better of one another in a fast-paced opening to the match. Charlie looked to build momentum early on, but Wayne stopped him in his tracks. Charlie seemingly found Wayne's number and kept him grounded on the mat. Charlie appeared to have an answer to everything Wayne was throwing at him. Midway through the bout, Charlie hit a combination of piledrivers in the center of the ring, but Wayne kicked out of the subsequent cover. Charlie continued to rally, but Wayne began to build momentum. As Charlie failed in his quest to put Wayne away, Wayne landed two Clout Cutters to the delight of the fans in attendance to win the match.
Winner: Nick Wayne via pinfall
- Both men shook hands after the match. The commentators pointed out that Charlie asked Wayne for a rematch as they embraced. Wayne bowed to the crowd after raising Charlie's hand.
Jordan Oliver vs. Ninja Mack
A surprisingly subdued start to the match as Mack and Oliver tried to feel each other out. After initially becoming frustrated, Oliver managed to take control of the match and kept Mack grounded in the ring. Oliver further punished Mack with a Boston Crab. Oliver landed a Cleopatra, but Mack responded with a big boot to the face as both men fell down to the canvas. Mack started to get in his groove and landed a 630 from the top turnbuckle. Oliver replied by smashing Mack into the mat with a powerbomb. Oliver hit a second powerbomb, but Mack got his shoulder up during the pinfall attempt. Oliver went back to the Boston Crab, however, Mack powered out of it. Oliver eventually put Mack away with a Tombstone Piledriver in the center of the ring.
Winner: Jordan Oliver via pinfall
- Oliver climbed the top turnbuckle and celebrated after the match.
Scramble Match time!
Grim Reefer, Gringo Loco, Jimmy Lloyd, Axton Ray, Joe Lando (making his GCW debut), and Marcus Mathers took part in the six-man scramble match. A fast and furious opening to the match resulted in Loco taking control of the match for a short period. Loco and Ray worked together on Lando. Ray then sent Loco out of the ring. Lloyd returned and cleared the ring. Lando eventually climbed to the top turnbuckle and delivered a Shooting Star Press to a collection of wrestlers on the outside. Reefer took a seat on the top turnbuckle and lit up a spliff before taking a dive to the floor. Reefer, with the spliff still in his mouth, delivered a piledriver to Lando in the ring. Ray took out Reefer. Mathers and Loco wiped out everyone on the floor by individually taking dives to the outside. Loco connected with a Spanish Fly from the top to Ray and planted him into the canvas. Loco then delivered a sit-out powerbomb to Lando from the top turnbuckle to win the match.
Winner: Gringo Loco via pinfall
Tony Deppen vs. Blake Christian
The opening of the match was missed as the FITE stream went down. As we returned to the action, Christian and Deppen were attempting to get the upper hand on the mat. Deppen went for a handshake, but he ultimately took Christian down. Deppen and Christian traded shoulder tackles as they attempted to show who was the better man. Both men continued to trade moves at lightning fast speed. Deppen attempted to kip-up like Christian does, but he couldn't do it. Christian went to help him, however, Deppen kicked him in the head. Deppen continued to wear down Christian. Christian eventually managed to turn the tables and sent Deppen out to the floor. Christian followed up, leaping over the top rope, but Deppen countered by delivering a Tombstone Piledriver on the concrete floor.
Back in the ring, Deppen nailed Christian with a forearm to the back of the head. Christian attempted to find the fire in his heart, but fell into a submission by Deppen after trying to deliver a 450. Both wrestlers traded forearms on their knees in the middle of the ring. Deppen applied another submission as he looked to force his Christian to submit. Christian ultimately escaped and took it to the limit to try and finish off Deppen. Christian eventually scored the victory with a creative roll-up.
Winner: Blake Christian via pinfall
- Christian grabbed a microphone after the match. The fans heckled Christian. Christian questioned why the fans were booing. Christian attempted to speak, but the fans drowned him out. He says he made just a few headlines after his recent big matches. Christian exited the ring and sat on the knee of a fan who was heckling him. He said that he has gotten to do some wild things in pro wrestling. Christian says he's not leaving GCW, but he may not wrestle as much as he's done before. He says he's not leaving until somebody puts him out.
GCW World Tag Team Championship match
The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) challenge Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) for the GCW World Tag Team Championship. All four men shook hands as the bell rang to start the match. Extremo and Mark began the contest as the legal men. Ciclope and Jay are ultimately tagged in following a stalemate between Extremo and Mark. The Briscoes worked on Ciclope in their corner of the ring. Mark smashed a light tube over the head of Extemo on the outside. The match breaks down as the action is taken amongst the fans. A chair was then hit over Extremo's head and thrown at Ciclope's head. Back in the ring, the Briscoes went to work on Extremo, but Extremo responds with a handspring. A door is set up in the ring on top of two chairs by Los Mazisos. The champions sent Mark crashing through the door from the top turnbuckle. Jay returned and used the broken pieces of the door as weapons.
A pane of glass was brought to the ring and Jay set it up in the corner. Jay sent Extremo through the glass. Mark dived over the top rope to take out Los Mazisos on the outside. The champions gained the advantage again moments later, but the Briscoes connected with a Doomsday. Ciclope managed to kick out at the last moment. The Briscoes then delivered a Doomsday through a door on the floor to Ciclope. Jay landed a Jay Driller in the middle of the ring to Extremo, but Extremo somehow kicked out of the cover. Jay hit another Jay Driller on a pile of chairs to Extremo to win the GCW World Tag Team Championship.
Winners: NEW GCW World Tag Team Champions, Jay and Mark Briscoe via pinfall
- After the match, the Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) made their way out to the ring dressed to fight. Both teams squared up in the ring. Warner spoke on the microphone and challenged the Briscoes to a match for the gold. Los Mazisos returned. Ciclope said that they want a rematch for the titles. The Briscoes said on September 3rd in Chicago it will be WarGames.
Cole Radrick vs. Charli Evans for the GCW Extreme Championship
This was Charli Evans' first GCW match since December 2021. The match got underway with a collar-and-elbow. Evans brought a bat to the ring that was covered in thumbtacks. Evans used it on Radrick. Radrick placed a tube on top of Evans and risked his own body by landing on top. Radrick used the bat covered in thumbtacks on the forehead of Evans. Radrick sent a door into the face of Evans from the outside. Radrick sent the door and two chairs into the ring. Back in the ring, Radrick sent a tube into the back of Evans' head. Evans began to take control of the match by using the steel chairs brought into the ring by Radrick. Evans eventually trapped Radrick in a chair and smashed a tube over his back. Evans smashed a tube over her own head as she got fired up. Radrick reversed and smashed a tube in Evans' mouth. Radrick followed up with a cutter, but Evans kicked out of the cover. Radrick hurled a number of tubes at Evans before planting her into a bundle of tubes on the mat to win.
Winner: STILL GCW Extreme Champion, Cole Radrick via pinfall
- After the match, Charles Mason attacked Evans. Everett Connors chased him off.
John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont in a Deathmatch
Murdoch and Tremont began the match by trading strikes to the face. Both men grabbed a metal bar and used it as a weapon. Murdoch busted open Tremont with it. Tremont replied by spearing Murdoch through a pane of glass that was placed in the corner of the ring before the match got underway. Tremont hammered a small metal plate into the forehead of Murdoch. Tremont grabbed a metal chain and chased Murdoch around the ring with it. Murdoch stopped Tremont in his tracks and jammed a small metal plate into his forehead. As the action returned to the ring, Murdoch used a handful of random weapons to further damage the forehead of Tremont. Murdoch sent Tremont to the outside, and he eventually sent him through a pane of glass, set up on top of two chairs, from the apron. Back in the ring, Murdoch locked Tremont in a submission hold. Tremont managed to escape, but Murdoch followed up by smashing a tube over his head. Both men began to trade tube strikes to the head. Murdoch ultimately delivered a superplex onto a bundle of tubes to win.
Winner: John Wayne Murdoch via pinfall
GCW Ultraviolent Championship match
Deathmatch rules for this championship match. A collar-and-elbow got the match underway after a brief staredown. Colon and Yamashita traded tube strikes to the head. The action headed to the floor and Colon clotheslined Yamashita off a chair. Colon attempted it for a second time, but Yamashita stopped him. Yamashita slammed Colon down to the floor and then suplexed a fan on top of him. Upon returning to the ring, Yamashita smashed a tube and went to work on the champion. Colon replied and sent Yamashita face-first into a pane of glass in the corner of the ring. Colon took control of the match and smashed repeated tubes over the head of Yamashita. Colon introduced a saw to the action and used it as a weapon. Yamashita fought back and stomped Colon's head into the mat, which was covered in broken glass. Colon placed a bundle of tubes on Yamashita and drove both of his knees into the challenger. Both competitors traded moves, leaving them laid out on the canvas.
Yamashita placed a tube on Colon and connected with a splash from the top turnbuckle. Yamashita placed a pane of glass on top of two chairs in the corner. Colon managed to Styles Clash Yamashita through the glass from the top, but the challenger kicked out of the cover. Both wrestlers responded by repeatedly smashing tubes over each other's head. Yamashita drove Colon into the canvas, but Colon kicked out of the pinfall attempt at the last second. Yamashita used one of Colon's own moves, the Camel Clutch, and the champion tapped out.
Winner: NEW GCW Ultraviolent Champion, Rina Yamashita via submission
- After the match, Colon snatched the championship belt back from Yamashita. Colon then handed the title over to Yamashita before raising her hand.