Announced card

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Blake Christian for the GCW World Championship

* Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) vs. Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) for the GCW Tag Team Championship

* Psycho Clown vs. Joey Janela

* Alex Zayne vs. Nick Wayne

* Mike Bailey vs. Tony Deppen

* Kevin Blackwood vs. Masha Slamovich

* Bandido vs. Jordan Oliver

* Black Taurus, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel vs. ASF, Komander & Laredo Kid

Our live coverage starts at 11:30 pm ET

