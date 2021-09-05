Less than twenty four hours before he battles New Japan’s Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out, Jon Moxley became the GCW World Champion by defeating Impact’s Matt Cardona in a surprise main event at GCW Art of War Games.

The impromptu bout came after Cardona successfully defended the GCW World Championship against Frank the Clown in a farcical squash match. Cardona was then confronted by GCW regular G-Raver and several druids, one of which was Moxley in disguise. Moxley would attack Cardona and hit him with Paradigm Shift through Light Tubes to win the title.

Following the match Moxley was confronted by the man Cardona defeated to win the GCW World Championship, Nick Gage. The former two time GCW World Champion officially and long time Moxley rival challenged the AEW star to a long awaited death match for the title. The match will take place on October 9 in Atlantic City.

Moxley’s title win came at the end of a newsworthy show, highlighted by GCW’s first ever War Games match between Gage’s MDK Gang and the 44OH! stable, lead by budding AEW Dark regular Rickey Shane Page (RSP). Gage, Matthew Justice, Effy, AJ Gray, Alex Colon and Mance Warner would ultimately defeat Page, Atticus Cogar, Gregory Iron, Bobby Beverly, Eddy Only and Eric Ryan to win the match, culminating a several year feud between Gage and 44Oh!

The loss ends Cardona’s title reign at 43 days; he defeated Gage to win the title at GCW Homecoming Night One on July 24. At this time it is unclear whether this will be Cardona’s last appearance for GCW or not.

For Gage, the Moxley match represents the biggest singles match of 2021 for GCW’s top star since he wrestled Chris Jericho on the July 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, coming up short in a No Rules match.

