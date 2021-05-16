Back in April, Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at GCW rSpring Break and got in the face of GCW World Champion Nick Gage. The two engaged in a quick battle with Moxley hitting the paradigm shift on some light tubes.

At last night’s GCW Draft Day in Las Vegas, Moxley showed up after Gage retained his title against AJ Gray. Moxley nearly put him down with another attack, but Gage countered with his own DDT. The two brawled as the show came to a close.

GCW then confirmed the two actually kept brawling down the street, outside the venue, after the show went off the air. A fan in attendance reported that brawl lasted about 15 minutes.

An official match has yet to be announced between the two wrestlers.

Were off the air but Gage and MOX are brawling down towards Freemont Street right now #GCWDRAFTDAY — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 16, 2021

@DaveOscuro: when’s Gage vs Moh happening? Moxley 45 seconds later:

pic.twitter.com/7yWW4Xuu20 — Carney Stinson (@Adam_N_Yeary) May 16, 2021