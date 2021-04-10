AEW star Jon Moxley show up at last night’s GCW rSpring Break and got in the face of Nick Gage.

After Gage beat Rickey Shane Page to win the GCW World Championship in the main event, Moxley came to the ring for a face-off with the new champ. Moxley went to the leave the ring, but Gage gave him a middle finger, which caused a brawl between the two wrestlers.

Moxley eventually put Gage down with a paradigm shift onto some light tube, but Gage still called him out as the show closed.

Earlier this week, Moxley appeared at another GCW event, Bloodsport 6, losing to Josh Barnett.

You can check out the segment in the video below.