AEW star Jon Moxley’s undefeated streak in Bloodsport came to an end Thursday in a loss to former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett.

The brutal match saw Barnett getting busted open after taking a knee to the face and Moxley biting his opponent several times. With both men bloodied up, Barnett stomped repeatedly on Moxley’s head and the fight was stopped by the referee. After the match, Moxley argued with the referee but fell to the floor as he ran out of gas.

Both men addressed the crowd after the fight. A “Thank you, Moxley” chant also broke out as the show went off the air.

In his previous Bloodsport appearances, Moxley defeated Chris Dickinson and most recently knocked out Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Bloodsport 5.

See below for full results from Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6:

– Karen Tran def. Janai Ka via submission

– Matt Makowski def. Heddi Karaoui via submission

– Bad Dude Tito def. Victor Benjamin via submission

– Simon Grimm def. Alexander James via submission

– Alex Coughlin def. Royce Isaacs via submission

– Super Beast def. SHLAK via disqualification

– Allysin Kay def. Masha Slamovich via referee stoppage

– Lio Rush def. Yoya via submission

– Davey Boy Smith Jr def. KTB via knockout

– Chavo Guerrero Jr def. Rocky Romero via referee stoppage

– Chris Dickinson def. Shane Mercer via submission

– Josh Barnett def. Jon Moxley via referee stoppage