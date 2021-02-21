Tonight was Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 and in the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Below are the full results for tonight’s show: 

* Calder McColl defeated Bad Dude Tito via submission

* Calvin Tankman defeated Nolan Edward via TKO

* Kal Jack defeated Superbeast via submission

* Royce Isaacs defeated Alex Coughlin via submission

* Rocky Romero defeated Simon Grimm via submission

* Chris Dickinson defeated JR Kratos via submission

* Jeff Cobb defeated Tom Lawlor via submission

* Jon Moxley defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr. via KO