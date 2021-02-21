Tonight was Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 and in the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr.
Below are the full results for tonight’s show:
* Calder McColl defeated Bad Dude Tito via submission
* Calvin Tankman defeated Nolan Edward via TKO
* Kal Jack defeated Superbeast via submission
* Royce Isaacs defeated Alex Coughlin via submission
* Rocky Romero defeated Simon Grimm via submission
* Chris Dickinson defeated JR Kratos via submission
* Jeff Cobb defeated Tom Lawlor via submission
* Jon Moxley defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr. via KO
