New World Trios Champions Crowned On AEW Dynamite

The Elite won the best-of-seven series against the Death Triangle and are the new AEW World Trios Champions. On the January 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite," the trio Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) won the decisive Escalera de la Muerte match against Death Triangle (PAC, Penta el Cero Miedo, and Rey Fenix).

The match was the finale in the series of matches between the trios that kicked off on November 19 at the Full Gear pay-per-view. Death Triangle won the initial match at Full Gear using the bell hammer from ringside. The dubious finish prompted the best-of-seven series across the months that followed on "Dynamite."

The Elite initially saw no success in the series, with Death Triangle coming out on top of the first two "Dynamite" matches in addition to the match at Full Gear. The Elite got their first victory in the series on the "Winter is Coming" coming episode of "Dynamite." The following two weeks saw The Elite pick up two more victories to tie up the series three to three, necessitating the decisive ladder match.

With their victory over Death Triangle, The Elite are now two-time AEW World Trios Champions. They initially won the titles at All Out in September. However, after the backstage altercation with CM Punk at the event, The Elite vacated their titles and Punk vacated the AEW World Championship. After All Out, The Elite were missing from AEW programming for two months until they finally returned at Full Gear for the first match against Death Triangle.