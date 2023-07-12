Kota Ibushi, PAC Announced As Final Participants In AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Match

The full line-up for next week's Blood and Guts match at the T.D. Garden in Boston, Massachusetts is official, with the fifth man for both the Blackpool Combat Club and Elite teams announced at the end of the July 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite." And while one of the partners was exactly who fans were hoping for, the other was a bit of a surprise, albeit one that made plenty of sense.

After Don Callis made his entrance to announce the fifth member of the BCC team, replacing the injured Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega made his way to the ring, only to be cut off by Jon Moxley and Konsuke Takeshita. As Omega fought back, he was blindsided with a steel chair by the returning PAC, who had not been seen in AEW since he and the Lucha Bros. lost the AEW World Trios Titles to Omega and the Young Bucks in January. PAC then announced that, having not forgotten that Omega "shattered my nose bone" during the Death Triangle-Elite best-of-seven series.

As Moxley placed the chair around Omega's neck and asked if he had any last words before being taken out, the Winnipeg native told him to turn his attention to the video screen. A video then played revealing that Omega's Golden Lovers tag team partner, Kota Ibushi, would be the fifth member of his team, which allowed enough of a distraction for the Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page to run in and clean house. Omega then closed the show with his old "Goodbye — mwa! — and Good! Night! BANG!" sign-off.

So it's official: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC, representing Blackpool Combat Club and the Don Callis Family, will face the Golden Elite of Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, Kota Ibushi, and the Young Bucks next Wednesday night in Blood and Guts, AEW's version of Wargames.