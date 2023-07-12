AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 7/12 - Finals Blood & Guts Participants Revealed, Nick Wayne Makes His Debut

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" on July 12, 2023, coming to you live from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan!

One week out from Blood & Guts, The Elite's "Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and The Young Buck and Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Konosuke Takeshita will both be revealing the fifth members of their teams. The two parties have been at odds with one another for a number of months, most recently squaring off in a Ten-Man Tag Team match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

After joining forces with his former tag team partner Keith Lee in a losing effort to AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin in a quarter-finals match in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, Swerve Strickland looks to redeem himself tonight as he takes on a debuting Nick Wayne. Wayne was initially offered an AEW contract in February of last year, and has been featured in promotions such as GCW, DEFY Wrestling, Progress Wrestling, and DDT Pro-Wrestling.

Speaking of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, Cassidy and Allin look to advance as they collide with Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in a semi-finals match. Another semi-finals match is set for tonight, as AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole square off with Brian Cage and Big Bill. The former defeated Matt Menard and The Butcher on last week's edition of "Dynamite" while the latter overcame Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal on this past Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage".

The Outcasts' Ruby Soho will be facing Skye Blue in a semi-finals match in the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Soho beat Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. on last week's edition of "Dynamite" while Blue defeated Anna Jay.A.S. on the June 23 episode of "Rampage".

As Chris Jericho continues to mull over the offer given to him by Don Callis last week, he will have to shift his focus momentarily as he goes one-on-one with Komander. Callis offered Jericho a spot in The Don Callis Family last week given their storied history as his search to find a new family continues.

We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at hime as Chris Jericho makes his way to the ring. Komander and Alex Abrahantes follow.