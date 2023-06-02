PAC Out Of Action Due To A Nose Injury

AEW fans haven't seen PAC in action since Death Triangle lost their AEW World Trios Championships to the returning Elite in a dramatic Best of Seven Series comeback.

The AEW star had broken his nose during the two groups' initial matchup for the trios titles at Full Gear last November. Pac's nose was visibly bleeding towards the end of the intensely physical matchup, which ended with Rey Fenix hitting Kenny Omega in the head with a hammer. The disputed finish led to a months-long Best of Seven series between the two groups, throughout all of which Pac wrestled with a facemask protecting his broken nose.

In the latest edition of his Wrestling Observer Newsletter on Friday, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Pac wrestled through the injury earlier this year and has been out of action since the Best of Seven series' final ladder match in mid-January. Meltzer reports there's expectations that Pac will be back on AEW television soon.

While Pac hasn't been seen in an AEW ring since the beginning of the year, he was healthy enough to make two appearances for OTT back in March at the English promotion's ScrapperMania VII event, coming out on top in victories in back-to-back days.

There's also plenty of TV time coming up for the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion's potential return. AEW recently announced its adding a new weekly show on Saturday nights, called "Collision," while a rumored brand split may be coming, which many hope will give the promotion's increasingly growing and talented roster more distinct opportunities.