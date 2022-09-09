AEW Celebrates Major Pac Achievement

Since joining AEW when the promotion formed in January 2019, Pac appeared to be a guy always on the outside looking in. Despite opportunities at the AEW World Championship, AEW World Tag Team Championships, or even just big time singles matches with top AEW star, and protector of dogs, Kenny Omega, there was very much an "always a bridesmaid, never a bride" feeling for Pac.

Much like the Golden State Warriors since Steph Curry however, Pac has ended the dry spell and now seems to show no signs of stopping. To commemorate his recent success, AEW posted a tweet earlier today celebrating Pac accomplishing a first ever milestone within AEW. "AEW All-Atlantic & World Trios Champion, Pac," the tweet read. "First-ever double champion in AEW history." Soon after, Pac also made a rare appearance on Twitter to promote his recent success. "THE BLOODY FIRST EVER DOUBLE B*****D CHAMPION YA S***S!" Pac tweeted.

Pac began his road towards becoming a double champion back at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, where he defeated Clark Connors, Malakai Black, and Miro in a fatal fourway to become the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship. He's defended the title successfully four times since then, both in AEW and overseas, most recently against Kip Sabian at the AEW All Out Zero Hour broadcast this past Sunday. Pac became a double champion days later on "AEW Dynamite", when he and Death Triangle teammates Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix defeated Best Friends, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Trent Beretta, to become the second ever AEW World Trios Champions. The titles had been won by The Elite, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, this past Sunday at All Out, but were vacated following the trios' role in a backstage brawl involving CM Punk after the event.