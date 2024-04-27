AEW's Rey Fenix Medically Cleared, Will Wrestle First Match Since October On Collision

The April 27 "AEW Collision" airing live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida just got a whole lot bigger as former International, Tag Team, and Trios Champion Rey Fenix will make his return to the company. Fenix's run as International Champion ended in October to Orange Cassidy in extremely short fashion, after it was revealed that he had been working through a series of nagging injuries. All became too much for the masked man, and after he dropped the title, he took some time away to heal. After six months on the shelf, AEW officially announced via social media that Fenix has been medically cleared to compete, and will take on The Beast Mortos tonight on "Collision."

Mortos himself will be making his "Collision" debut during tonight's bout, having only wrestled one match for AEW under his previous name of Black Taurus. Fenix and Mortos have faced each other a number of times over the years in companies like AAA, MLW, and Impact Wrestling (now known as TNA). The most recent bout between them occurred at PWG's TWENTY: Mystery Vortex event in July 2023, where Fenix picked up the win. Fenix has been gearing up for a return to action for some time, as it was recently announced that he and his brother, Penta El Zero Miedo, will be hosting an event at the same venue that used to host the Lucha Underground promotion in the 2010s.

Elsewhere on the show, Bullet Club Gold will defend the Unified World Trios Championship against Top Flight and Action Andretti, Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm will take on Anna Jay in a non-title bout, and former "WWE NXT UK" Tag Team Champions Grizzled Young Veterans will make their AEW debut against The Acclaimed.