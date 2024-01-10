AEW Star Rey Fenix Provides Update On 'Worst Injury' He's Dealt With

As his brother Penta El Zero Miedo has continued on in AEW, alongside fellow luchadors El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander, Rey Fenix has been forced to sit at home, recovering from several injuries. But fortunately, the former AEW World Tag Team and International Champion may be coming back before one knows it.

In an interview with "Denise Salcedo," Fenix was asked about his recovery and indicated everything was going as scheduled, though he also admitted this injury was far more severe than any he had previously suffered.

"We are working on the recovery," Fenix said. "It's one of my...I think it's the worst injury [I've ever had]. But I'm taking my time. I'm doing a good job on my recovery. I've put everything with the doctors. I'm following the doctor's line. I'm doing my best. I can talk about so much about that soon. Soon I'll be in the ring, doing lucha libre, the thing that makes me so happy."

The injury came at the worst possible time for Fenix, who has said he re-aggravated an old wound during the match he won the AEW International Championship from Jon Moxley, who himself suffered a concussion during the match. Despite the injury, Fenix pressed on for a few weeks, wrestling at AEW WrestleDream, and defending the International Title against Jeff Jarrett and Nick Jackson before dropping the title to Orange Cassidy on October 10, Fenix's last AEW appearance to date.

Fenix isn't the only member of his Death Triangle trio to miss time recently, as fellow member PAC has been sidelined since the summer when he suffered an injury wrestling Claudio Castagnoli on ROH Death Before Dishonor. According to Penta, PAC is said to be doing well in recovery, and like Fenix, should be returning soon.

