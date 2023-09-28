Rey Fenix Pins Jeff Jarrett In First AEW International Title Defense On Dynamite

This week's "AEW Dynamite" was opened by a clash between two former AAA Mega Champions, as Rey Fenix defended his AEW International Title against Jeff Jarrett.

Despite the best efforts of Jarrett's goons, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Karen Jarrett, Fenix was able to best the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, rolling him up in a Small Package Cradle Pin to successfully defend the title for the first time. Fenix had help from referee Aubrey Edwards, who shoved Karen Jarrett to the floor during a heated moment between the two women in the later part of the match.

Fenix has been AEW International Champion since last week, when he defeated Jon Moxley after Moxley suffered an injury in their match. Moxley was reportedly meant to retain but suffered a concussion early in the match, causing an audible to be called and Fenix winning the title. There was supposed to be a surprise challenger after last week's match, likely leading to a match at Sunday's PPV but the audible led to the challenge being called off, and no one showed up to challenge Fenix after this week's match.

Later in the night, Nick Jackson won a match to determine Fenix's #1 Contender and will face Fenix on next week's "AEW Dynamite."