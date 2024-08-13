AEW's Penta El Zero Miedo Makes Statement As Contract Rumors Abound

AEW's Lucha Brothers, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, have dominated the news lately, and not because of anything they've done in an AEW ring. Instead, it's because of their contract status, with their AEW deals reportedly set to be up by the end of the month, and plenty of signals suggesting they will end their five year run in AEW, and head over to competitor WWE for a fresh start.

Through it all, neither Penta nor Fenix have spoken out about the rumors surrounding them, until today. Shortly after 3, Penta took to X to respond to a tweet by WrestlePurist, which reported that those within WWE believed Penta would be in Orlando this week. He asked WrestlePurist to stop posting "fake news," and stated that "my present is with AEW." It was a sentiment he echoed again five minutes later, when Penta posted another tweet asking for "no more gossip," before insisting again he was with AEW.

Please stop posting fake news !! My present is AEW !! — PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) August 13, 2024

Penta's tweets are more likely to lead to more confusion than before, with some already speculating this means he and Fenix will be staying in AEW, while others have suggested this was his attempt to throw people off the rumors. While previous reports had suggested that Penta would be coming down to Orlando at some point, WWE officials have continued to play coy on negotiations with the Lucha Brothers, neither confirming nor denying that talks have been in place.

As the contract rumors have swirled, the Lucha Brothers have been off AEW TV, having last wrestled on the July 19 episode of "AEW Rampage," where they defeated Private Party. Their last match to date was for CMLL on July 26, where they teamed with Death Triangle teammate PAC against Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Volador Jr.