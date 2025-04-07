WWE's Adam Pearce Announces Massive WrestleMania 41 Championship Match Ahead Of Raw

Another big WrestleMania 41 championship match was made official just hours before "WWE Raw" on Monday. General Manager Adam Pearce announced on the official WrestleMania X (formerly Twitter) account that Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker will be defending his title in a fatal four-way match against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Breakker has been feuding with, and defending his gold in the ring against, the other three men over the last few weeks, with his most recent defense against Penta on the March 24 episode of "Raw" from Glasgow, Scotland. The match ended in a disqualification when Mysterio and Judgment Day stablemate Carlito took out Breakker, with Balor running in after the match to hit Breakker with a chair. The stable had offered a spot to Penta, who refused, leading to a tag team match last week on "Raw."

The match joins the growing card for the two-night event that begins on Saturday, April 19. It was determined on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" that LA Knight will defend his United States Championship at the event against Jacob Fatu. As of this writing, no matches for the women's mid-card championships have been announced for WrestleMania, but Bayley will challenge Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria on "Raw" on Monday.