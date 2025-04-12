What WINC Wants Vol. 2: Jey Over Gunther? Men's Owen Hart Cup? Paul Heyman Screwjob?

The 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament feels more important than ever before as AEW are continuing the trend that started last year, which is that the winners of the men's and women's brackets will receive World Championship shots at All In. While the women's bracket is already becoming very unpredictable, with both Thunder Rosa and Julia Hart already being dumped out in the first round, the men's bracket has a lot of weight to it given the recent state of the AEW World Championship scene.

To put it bluntly, the vast majority of AEW fans want Jon Moxley to drop the title and soon. However, the question of who could potentially be the one to do it has now been limited to six names. Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, Hangman Page, Brody King, Konosuke Takeshita, and a mystery wild card entrant who will be revealed on the "Spring BreakThru" edition of "AEW Dynamite" on April 16, are the remaining competitors left in the Owen Hart Cup, and it seems that both the staff here at Wrestling Inc. and the loyal readers are in agreement.

For the readers, a total of 51% of you voted for Ospreay to win the tournament and move on to All In Texas, while 63% of the people working here at Wrestling Inc. voted for the "Aerial Assassin." Quite frankly, unless something drastic happens with Moxley before All In, Ospreay is not only a choice based on who we want to win the tournament, but a choice based off of who we think will win the tournament as well. He has been arguably the most beloved babyface in AEW since the moment he arrived. He constantly delivers in his matches, the live crowd absolutely adores him, he's gone on the record in saying that he wants the top guy ball to be given to him just to prove to everyone that he can be the face of AEW, he's almost an obvious choice.

Having said all that, Ospreay's win in the tournament would entirely depend on who the wild card is. The mystery man earned 25% of the readers votes, and 19% of the staff vote as there are a few names that could throw a spanner in the works. Given that The Young Bucks seem to have control over the company again, Jack Perry is the man who they would probably pit against Hangman, and since Darby Allin is still on Mount Everest, Eddie Kingston is still injured, and Swerve Strickland seems to be turning a corner in his complicated relationship with Page, Perry is the biggest possibility to be the wild card.

Brody, Takeshita, and Fletcher all earned small percentage's of the readers votes, while Brody and Fletcher earned votes on our end (sorry Takeshita, we still love you), but the vision is clear. The AEW fans are united in what they want to see, that being Ospreay win the 2025 Owen Hart Cup, and most likely putting Moxley's title reign out of its misery.

Written by Sam Palmer