What WINC Wants Vol. 2: Jey Over Gunther? Men's Owen Hart Cup? Paul Heyman Screwjob?
With AEW's Owen Hart Cup Tournament in full swing and WWE WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it's once again time to find out what the Wrestling Inc. staff — and our readers — want to see happen going forward in the world of pro graps!
As of Friday night, we know Jey Uso is heading for a WrestleMania Saturday date with GUNTHER and the World Heavyweight Championship. As this lengthy storyline has gone on, fan opinion has swayed back and forth, from backlash over Jey winning the Royal Rumble and concern over his recent inability to clear the top rope to appreciation of what has become a bloody story about family that has once again tapped into Jey's considerable non-yeet promo skills. Whether or not Jey should actually beat GUNTHER and become a world champion, however, remains hotly debated. Meanwhile, fans are also going back and forth on who will win the match that will main event WrestleMania Saturday instead of the World Heavyweight title match — and on the true loyalties of Paul Heyman, who could conceivably turn his back on Roman Reigns, turn his back on CM Punk, or turn his back on both of them and join up with Seth Rollins.
On the other side of the wrestling landscape, while the biggest story coming out of AEW Dynasty remains its controversial main event, it also kicked off the 2025 Owen Hart Cup in style thanks to first round wins by former United Empire stablemates Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher. But even with two wrestlers eliminated, there's still plenty of tourney left to get through — and with the winner earning a chance to potentially right Dynasty's wrongs and dethrone Jon Moxley, the choice of who takes the whole thing is an extremely important one.
Once again, we posed some questions to the WINC readership and the WINC staff, and the results are as follows. This is What WINC Wants!
Do you want to see Jey Uso defeat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41?
To some, Jey Uso is the "Yeet Man." To others, he's synonymous with tag team wrestling. To Jey himself, though, he is the "Main Event," and to potentially prove that to everyone else, he has circled WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER — a dominant, history-making force – as his WrestleMania 41 opponent.
Despite his Royal Rumble win that secured him a prime spot on the WrestleMania card, Jey remains one of WWE's most consistent underdogs, especially in big match situations. In fact, Jey is already 0-3 against GUNTHER in televised singles bouts. At WrestleMania, though, he has a chance to change his fate against "The Ring General." And also in fact, the majority of Wrestling Inc. staff (75% to be exact) and readership (57%) want him to.
Perhaps the foremost driving force behind this particular Jey Uso movement stems from the reality that just seven days before shocking the world at the Royal Rumble, Jey cleanly fell short to GUNTHER in another World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event. To be frank, many of us feel that another loss to GUNTHER would put months of build-up, and a coveted Royal Rumble win (that again, came one week after a loss to the same man), to waste.
Furthermore, Jey and his brother Jimmy Uso left fans feeling underwhelmed by their singles match performance at last year's grand event. Then, he dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Bron Breakker just 28 days into his reign. So if he truly wants to prove himself to be a "Main Event" player in WWE, what better way to do it than bouncing back and defeating the current top guy from "WWE Raw"?
If for nothing else, a Jey Uso victory at "The Show of Shows" would give us the largest "Yeet Sesh" yet, which sounds like a lot of fun.
Written by Ella Jay
Who do you want to win the men's 2025 Owen Hart Cup tournament?
The 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament feels more important than ever before as AEW are continuing the trend that started last year, which is that the winners of the men's and women's brackets will receive World Championship shots at All In. While the women's bracket is already becoming very unpredictable, with both Thunder Rosa and Julia Hart already being dumped out in the first round, the men's bracket has a lot of weight to it given the recent state of the AEW World Championship scene.
To put it bluntly, the vast majority of AEW fans want Jon Moxley to drop the title and soon. However, the question of who could potentially be the one to do it has now been limited to six names. Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, Hangman Page, Brody King, Konosuke Takeshita, and a mystery wild card entrant who will be revealed on the "Spring BreakThru" edition of "AEW Dynamite" on April 16, are the remaining competitors left in the Owen Hart Cup, and it seems that both the staff here at Wrestling Inc. and the loyal readers are in agreement.
For the readers, a total of 51% of you voted for Ospreay to win the tournament and move on to All In Texas, while 63% of the people working here at Wrestling Inc. voted for the "Aerial Assassin." Quite frankly, unless something drastic happens with Moxley before All In, Ospreay is not only a choice based on who we want to win the tournament, but a choice based off of who we think will win the tournament as well. He has been arguably the most beloved babyface in AEW since the moment he arrived. He constantly delivers in his matches, the live crowd absolutely adores him, he's gone on the record in saying that he wants the top guy ball to be given to him just to prove to everyone that he can be the face of AEW, he's almost an obvious choice.
Having said all that, Ospreay's win in the tournament would entirely depend on who the wild card is. The mystery man earned 25% of the readers votes, and 19% of the staff vote as there are a few names that could throw a spanner in the works. Given that The Young Bucks seem to have control over the company again, Jack Perry is the man who they would probably pit against Hangman, and since Darby Allin is still on Mount Everest, Eddie Kingston is still injured, and Swerve Strickland seems to be turning a corner in his complicated relationship with Page, Perry is the biggest possibility to be the wild card.
Brody, Takeshita, and Fletcher all earned small percentage's of the readers votes, while Brody and Fletcher earned votes on our end (sorry Takeshita, we still love you), but the vision is clear. The AEW fans are united in what they want to see, that being Ospreay win the 2025 Owen Hart Cup, and most likely putting Moxley's title reign out of its misery.
Written by Sam Palmer
Who do you want to win the WrestleMania 41 triple-threat main event?
They say revenge is a dish best served cold, and in the case of CM Punk, "The Best in the World" has waited 13 years for his moment. Fittingly, with 13 being his lucky number (although he claims "luck is for losers,") the man who had a hand in The Shield, the trio that led a crusade to be the protectors and hounds of justice in WWE, is finally ready to put the final nail in the coffin by ending his role as God and officially disassociating himself from the creation he made, while also fulfilling his childhood dream of main-eventing WrestleMania 41 next Saturday night.
Both the fans and the WINC staff agree that when it comes to this full circle moment at WrestleMania 41, Punk should walk out of Las Vegas as the winner of this triple threat bout, with 40 percent of our readers supporting this victory compared to our 44 percent. Rollins closely followed with 38 percent (readers' votes) and 31 percent (WINC), while "The OTC" landed in third place with only 22 percent (readers) and 25 percent (WINC). Sorry Roman, but some fans still aren't over your two-year stranglehold in WWE.
Although this match will put to rest any lingering remnants of the Shield, the joke about Paul Heyman being up for grabs certainly puts a new thread of yarn to this woven tale. Heyman, who is Punk's best friend, played a pivotal role in Punk's career by helping him remain the longest WWE Champion, at that time, with a headlining 434-day reign. Years later, Heyman transitioned into the "Wise Man" for Reigns and his Bloodline tribe by establishing Reigns' unrelenting status as the "Top Dog" of the sport for 1,316 days. Now, it seems, Heyman owes Rollins a favor. Bottom line: Punk is trying to teach these two men that "you cannot kill what you did not create." But Punk can.
Written by Brie Coder
Do you want to see Paul Heyman betray CM Punk or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41?
One of the biggest question marks remaining ahead of WrestleMania 41 is the true loyalty of Paul Heyman. Will he merely accompany CM Punk to ring while staying true to his Tribal Chief, or will "The Wise Man" sever his final tie with The Bloodline by betraying Roman Reigns? The answer may be neither.
The majority of WINC readers (and a plurality of WINC writers/editors) want to see Paul Heyman turn on both Punk and Reigns, presumably aligning himself with Seth Rollins and giving the underdog a victory. This goes against the previously-established idea that fans want to see Punk win, but a surprise betrayal might be an exciting enough story development to convince people that Rollins and Heyman are the better choice.
There's also now some onscreen evidence to back up the idea, with Rollins choosing not to hit a Curb Stomp on Heyman during "WWE Raw" on Monday. According to Rollins, Heyman now owes him a favor, just as Heyman did Punk.
Though he's long been a top figure within WWE, it's fair to say that Rollins has rarely, if ever, been positioned as the number-one wrestler in the company. For much of his career, he's stood in the shadow of figures like Reigns and Punk, but he's perfectly capable of stepping into the role of a top heel.
I'm sure there are plenty of people out there who believe Rollins is only in the match so neither Reigns nor Punk have to get pinned. This may very well be true, but the idea of Heyman turning heel once again to back a new horse in the form of Rollins would serve as a blockbuster way to end the first night of WrestleMania.
Written by Nick Miller