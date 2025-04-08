Seth Rollins Says Paul Heyman Owes Him A Favor After WWE Raw Altercation With CM Punk

Paul Heyman seemingly owes another top WWE star a favor going in to WrestleMania 41, even after agreeing to corner CM Punk on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" instead of being Roman Reigns' "Wiseman" during the match pitting the two men against each other, as well as Seth Rollins. Heyman started to a cut a promo during the main event of "WWE Raw" on Monday and said he wanted to get some things straight going in to the event after agreeing to Punk's favor during "WWE SmackDown."

He said he will always be loyal to his "Tribal Chief" Reigns as well as his best friend in the world, Punk, but before he could continue on with his statement, Rollins' music hit. He came to the ring and asked Heyman which side he was on. He reminded Heyman that Reigns left him in the hands of Solo Sikoa when Reigns went away following his WrestleMania 40 loss. Rollins said that Punk walked out on Heyman and everyone else.

"The Visionary" said he could make things easier for Heyman by taking him out right then and there with a boot to the head and a quick stomp so he didn't have to be in this position any longer. Rollins noted that Heyman was seemingly at "Raw" alone and started to rough him up, asking how much he was worth. Heyman told Rollins to stop putting his hands on him, but Rollins backed him into the corner.

That's when Punk's music hit and he came running down for the rescue. He and Rollins brawled, but Rollins laid out his nemesis in the ring. Rollins looked at Heyman, who he left unscathed, and said Heyman now owes him a favor to end the broadcast.