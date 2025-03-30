WWE Star CM Punk's Spicy Tirade Aged Like Milk After WrestleMania Announcement

CM Punk getting his WrestleMania main event carries a tinge of irony based on what he said before returning to WWE. Friday's "WWE SmackDown" saw it confirmed that Punk's triple threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be the main event of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19, with Sunday's show to be closed with John Cena's challenge for the WWE Championship held by Cody Rhodes.

It appeared to be a concession on the part of Reigns and "Wise Man" Paul Heyman, apparently with the intent of fulfilling the favor owed to Punk by Heyman, only for him to wipe the tears from his eyes at the announcement and to confirm he is still expecting something else. Regardless, the announcement marked the end of a lifelong quest for Punk to main-event WrestleMania and one that looked so unlikely just a few years ago. It could even be argued that Punk considered it an impossible dream, especially considering his nine-year absence from pro wrestling after leaving WWE in 2014.

When he returned to wrestling in 2021, it was with WWE's rival promotion AEW that he began a run that saw him hold the World Championship twice. But before he captured the first of those reigns, he was feuding with MJF, starting with their acclaimed first promo battle in November 2021.

While Punk was angling to get MJF in the ring, his adversary was doing what he could to avoid the fight, prompting Punk to emerge on the January 6 "AEW Dynamite" and cause a disqualification loss for MJF against Shawn Dean. MJF was angered by the defeat, and Punk explained that he would continue to interfere until MJF agreed to step into the ring with him. MJF would retort, drawing on the fact Punk had yet to have been in the WrestleMania main event – unlike his idol Roddy Piper.