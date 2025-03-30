WWE Star CM Punk's Spicy Tirade Aged Like Milk After WrestleMania Announcement
CM Punk getting his WrestleMania main event carries a tinge of irony based on what he said before returning to WWE. Friday's "WWE SmackDown" saw it confirmed that Punk's triple threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be the main event of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19, with Sunday's show to be closed with John Cena's challenge for the WWE Championship held by Cody Rhodes.
It appeared to be a concession on the part of Reigns and "Wise Man" Paul Heyman, apparently with the intent of fulfilling the favor owed to Punk by Heyman, only for him to wipe the tears from his eyes at the announcement and to confirm he is still expecting something else. Regardless, the announcement marked the end of a lifelong quest for Punk to main-event WrestleMania and one that looked so unlikely just a few years ago. It could even be argued that Punk considered it an impossible dream, especially considering his nine-year absence from pro wrestling after leaving WWE in 2014.
When he returned to wrestling in 2021, it was with WWE's rival promotion AEW that he began a run that saw him hold the World Championship twice. But before he captured the first of those reigns, he was feuding with MJF, starting with their acclaimed first promo battle in November 2021.
While Punk was angling to get MJF in the ring, his adversary was doing what he could to avoid the fight, prompting Punk to emerge on the January 6 "AEW Dynamite" and cause a disqualification loss for MJF against Shawn Dean. MJF was angered by the defeat, and Punk explained that he would continue to interfere until MJF agreed to step into the ring with him. MJF would retort, drawing on the fact Punk had yet to have been in the WrestleMania main event – unlike his idol Roddy Piper.
CM Punk's shade at WrestleMania
MJF continued in the exchange to say that if he wasn't afforded the respect by AEW he felt he earned, then he might go on the be in the main event of WrestleMania himself.
"By the way, if I'm not starting to be shown the proper respect around here, maybe I'll main-event a WrestleMania too," he said. For his part, Punk burst into laughter at the remarks, explaining that all he wanted to do was get his hands on MJF. But then he went a step further to throw shade at WrestleMania, specifically now the annual staple has become a two-night event.
"If you think the grass is so greener on the other side, be my guest. Go ahead, leave. Main event night four of a buy-one-get-one-free extravaganza, and then get released faster than you last in the sack," Punk said.
While it was clear during the segment how much the main event of WrestleMania 41 means to Punk, it also cannot be argued that his choice of words at the time has aged poorly; even after touting the "Bidding War of 2024" and the idea that he would leave AEW for WWE, MJF announced at Double or Nothing 2024 that he would be remaining with the company. Meanwhile, Punk went on to defeat MJF in a Dog Collar match at Revolution 2022, closing their feud before capturing the World Championship at Double or Nothing 2022.
A broken ankle would derail his first title run, returning to lose against Interim Champion Jon Moxley in three minutes before recapturing the title at All Out 2022 – the event now infamous for Punk's tirade in the press conference leading to "Brawl Out." By September 2023, he was gone from AEW after being fired with cause for his backstage altercation with Jack Perry, and finally making his return to WWE in November 2023.