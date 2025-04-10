Tommy Dreamer Discusses 'Powerful' Tactic Jey Uso Used In WWE Raw Promo

During last week's "WWE Raw," Jey Uso was forced to watch on as Gunther absolutely decimated his brother, Jimmy Uso, after the champion attacked the Usos and tied Jey to the ropes with cable ties. Naturally, following this heated segment, Jey addressed the segment and expressed what he's going to do at WrestleMania in a promo stand-off with the champion.

"Jey had commanded an audience that wasn't — a weird audience, again, Minnesota was a weird tonight, but they were into everything and then he made them listen," Tommy Dreamer pointed out during an episode of "Busted Open After Dark." Dreamer analyzed Uso's segment on RAW, adding that having the audience hanging on every word makes your promo real, specifically in Uso's case where he retold telling his mother about Jimmy's condition after the attack. "Showing, as a babyface, fear but no matter what, you're going to conquer that fear because that's the greatest obstacle in front of you. It was so powerful man."

Dreamer further explained that commanding the audience is a powerful skill a wrestler could have and that making them pop is far easier. "He commanded the audience, and in his tone, his inflections, his presence, made you realize 'Oh, wait, this is different...'" the veteran added, noting that Gunther specifically had no reaction to Uso's promo, and suggested that the champion instead realized he's facing a massive fight. "Those are the simplest ways to tell a story, and both men delivered and delivered such a home run."

