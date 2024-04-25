Why WWE's Jey Uso Feels Like WrestleMania 40 Match With Brother Jimmy Let People Down

Jey Uso has provided his thoughts about his one on one match with brother Jimmy Uso at WresleMania 40. Speaking with "Gorilla Position", Jey described how he felt about the overall reception of the match, admitting that it didn't go as well as he wanted it to due to timing issues. "I kind of felt like we let the people down, ya man cause I wanted to go out there and have a straight up banger too. I wanted to do the wrestling part but let alone make sure that the emotion part is there. It was just a time issue Uce, you just got to play your position on the team, that's what happened."

Although Jey felt disappointed knowing the match didn't reach its full potential, he explained that he's still satisfied that he got to wrestle his brother on the grandest stage of them all. "I'm still happy though Uce, I got a singles match on WrestleMania with my brother. That's the big picture, so I'll always have me and him in the face off of WrestleMania. I'ma frame a picture, it's marked off our box, I just wish we could have went ham the way I know we can."

Jey will look to defeat Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash after winning a fatal-four way number one contender's match on the "Raw After Mania" against Bronson Reed, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre.

