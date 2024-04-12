WWE's Damian Priest Has Words For Jey Uso After Win In No. 1 Contender's Match

Following a successful Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 40, newly-minted WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will soon come face-to-face with the first challenge of his title reign. That challenge, of course, comes in the form of Jey Uso, who defeated three other men in the main event of "WWE Raw" this week to earn a future title shot against Priest. On the latest episode of "WWE's The Bump," Priest shared his thoughts on Uso's victory, while also providing a glimpse into what their imminent title match may look like.

"Congrats to Jey Uso on winning a brutal match," Priest said. "He gets the first crack at your world champ. It goes without saying, I have respect for Jey. He went out on his own, he took a chance and it paid off. I mean, he's one of the most popular stars in the company. [He's] 'Main Event' Jey Uso. So I look forward to squaring up with him, but when that happens, I'm going to beat the living yeet out of him."

For Uso, this upcoming match will mark his second opportunity to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. The former Bloodline member previously challenged Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the title on "Raw" in December. After losing that affair, Uso pivoted his attention to WWE's Intercontinental Championship. His pursuit of that title, however, also failed, as his brother, Jimmy Uso, distracted him in the middle of the action.

For Priest, this upcoming bout will be the first title defense in his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign. It will also mark the first televised singles match between Priest and Uso since October 2023.

