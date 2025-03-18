TNA Star Lashes Out At Fans After They Compare Jey Uso Dive On WWE RAW To Famous Botch

"WWE RAW" was live from Brussels, Belgium for the first time ever for a live TV show. "Main Event" Jey Uso took on Austin Theory. As soon as the bell rang, Theory went on the attack by laying in multiple punches. Uso speared him for the win.

Following the short match, Theory along with Grayson Waller attempt to beat down Uso. Uso sent them both to the outside and went for a dive. Unfortunately, Uso barely got enough air and he fell onto A-Town Down Under. GUNTHER attempted to put his "WrestleMania" opponent in a sleeper, but Uso fought him off. Uso snatched the World Heavyweight Championship from his waist. He pulled the top rope down using GUNTHER's momentum to send him into the announce table.

Fans took to social media to compare this unfortunate moment to a similar mishap from the former "Top Dolla" A.J. Francis. Francis was ridiculed incessantly for months after his error.

Francis was quickly made aware of the incident as he was getting tagged on the social media platform, X. He posted "I see yall (sic) doing a lot of d—- eating by tagging me and Jey...you know you're a f—– loser, right? Humans f— up. Your parents did by breeding."

Franics currently wrestles in TNA Wrestling as one half of a tag team, First Class, with KC Navarro.