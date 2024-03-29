Former WWE Star Top Dolla Addresses Negativity That Gets Thrown His Way

AJ Francis, best known for his brief WWE tenure as Top Dolla, has opened up about the negativity he's faced online and the beef he had with The Young Bucks.

In a recent interview with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Francis said the internet heat began after he made a joke directed at nobody and the internet thought it was aimed at the AEW stars. The two then referenced him in a vague bio update, but he only responded when they referenced him more directly the next day.

"'All we have to do is mention you in our bio to make you relevant.' Or something like that. And now they're talking about me specifically, so I dropped the notorious Sneaker Diss where I diss the Young Bucks on the Young Buck beat, and that went viral."

Despite this, Francis claims he has no real problems with The Bucks, stating that he discovered independent wrestling through them, and praised them for their work with Kevin Owens and the Briscoe Brothers. However, he couldn't let their diss go without hitting back. "I had no beef with them at all, but also I'm from Pioneer City, you're not gonna play on my name, I'm not just gonna let it happen."

Francis then pointed out that online trolls got nasty and made comments about his late mother. "You'd be surprised how many times I get comments like that. People are like 'How do you deal with haters?' I don't care about them people. Them people's lives are miserable!"

Francis is currently wrestling on the independent circuit and also has a working relationship with TNA.

