WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Explains Why He Wants To Tell Son Jey Uso To Take A Break

Over the last month, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has raised concerns over the booking of his son Jey Uso, whom he refers to as "Yeet Man." Specifically, Rikishi has called for Uso to receive a shot at one of the singles titles on "WWE Raw," either the Intercontinental Championship or WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Instead, Rikishi believes Uso has been subjected to booking unsuitable for his character and his level of popularity. As such, Rikishi now thinks some time off of the road might be the most fitting solution for him.

"I thought once the Money in the Bank thing [went] through [with Drew McIntyre winning over Jey], I said, 'Well, let's see what they do now.' Maybe they would give [Jey] a shot, set him up for some type of belt, maybe an Intercontinental Championship. Or if you ask me, I think he deserves a shot to the world championship belt," Rikishi said on the "Off The Top" podcast.

"When that didn't happen either, it's like okay, I'm at this point where I just want to call my son [and say] 'Hey, go ahead and just take a break,' because obviously the writers don't know where to put you, or where they can write something that's right for the character of Jey Uso, the Yeet Man."

Since his loss at WWE Money in the Bank, Uso has notably reignited his romantic pursuit of former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and realigned himself with Sami Zayn. Most recently, Uso confirmed his participation in the upcoming Intercontinental Championship contenders tournament. Should Uso win this tournament, he will not only challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship, but also appease part of his father's wishes for him.

