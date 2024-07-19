Rhea Ripley Confirms Jey Uso Has Her Number As WWE Locker Room Takes Sides On Feud

With WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan making recent advances toward Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso has set his sights on the disgruntled, and seemingly single (in storyline), Rhea Ripley. Uso's plan to swoon Ripley began with an invitation to Waffle House and a gesture to call him on his cell phone. WWE fans now have an update on Uso and Ripley's potential date, thanks to the investigative work of "WWE Raw" backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond.

In a new video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Redmond asked Uso if he had obtained Ripley's cell phone number, to which Uso indicated that he was just moments away from asking her for it. Accordingly, Redmond then approached Ripley about her backstage interaction with Uso, inquiring whether Uso had succeeded in his quest to get her digits.

"Yeet," Ripley said in confirmation.

TEAM RHEA OR TEAM LIV!? The WWE locker room weighs in !!! 👀 ... including a HUGE SCOOP from Rhea Ripley.😉 I work for the people. 🤷🏻‍♀️#wweraw #wwe #ThePeoplesReporter 😛 @wwe pic.twitter.com/ZpDLzklvbM — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) July 17, 2024

Earlier in the video, Redmond posed a simple question to various members of the "Raw" locker room — were they Team Liv Morgan or Team Rhea Ripley?

While former Raw Tag Team Champion Otis and former NXT Tag Team Champion Julius Creed were inclined to side with Morgan, Maxxine Dupri made it known that she was rooting for Ripley. The likes of Bron Breakker, Sonya Deville, and Zoey Stark, however, were indifferent on the matter, with the former notably walking away from Redmond.

Despite his romantic involvement with Morgan on-screen, Dominik Mysterio firmly maintained that Ripley is his "Mami," and therefore, disapproves of Uso's advances toward Ripley. Mysterio's anger was further intensified on "Raw" this week, as Uso defeated him in singles action as well.