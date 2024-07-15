WWE Raw Live Coverage 7/15 - Rhea Ripley Appears, Damian Priest Goes Head-To-Head With Braun Strowman

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 15, 2024, coming to you live from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio!

Last week's edition of "Raw" ended in explosive fashion when Rhea Ripley made her long awaited return to WWE, catching Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio sharing a moment with one another and making her anger with Dominik crystal clear. Following such, Ripley will be speaking for the first time since.

Speaking of Judgment Day, Damian Priest has a long night ahead of him as he will be going head-to-head with Braun Strowman in non-title action and confronting GUNTHER inside the ring. As WWE SummerSlam quickly approaches on August 3, GUNTHER is preparing to challenge Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship having won the King Of The Ring Tournament back in May to secure his title match. Meanwhile, Priest and Strowman have encountered one another several times over the course of the past few weeks as the issues between the two of them, the rest of Judgment Day, and Awesome Truth continue.

The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line tonight, as titleholder Sami Zayn defends against Ilja Dragunov. Following a tense verbal altercation between Zayn and Breakker over their title match at WWE Money In The Bank last week, Breakker blindsided Zayn with an attack. Dragunov came to the aid of Zayn, and Zayn returned the favor later that night when Breakker looked to launch a post-match attack on him.

Sheamus looks to score a win tonight as he goes one-on-one with Bronson Reed. The two men found themselves in a heated exchange of words backstage last week prior to Reed beating Sheamus' former Brawling Brutes teammate Pete Dunne. When Sheamus saved Dunne from a post-match attack at the hands of Reed, Dunne brushed him off.

Drew McIntyre hasn't been featured on WWE programming since he was suspended for laying his hands on "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce during the Money In The Bank post-show. McIntyre had won the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, and looked to cash-in to win the World Heavyweight Championship until CM Punk cost him. Tonight, McIntyre will be making his return with something on his mind to share.

Additionally, the aforementioned Morgan, Chad Gable, and Jey Uso are all advertised to be in town tonight as per WWE's event page.