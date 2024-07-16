WWE's Jey Uso Offers Rhea Ripley A Shoulder To Cry On At Breakfast Venue

On the July 15 episode of "WWE Raw," a dash of Jey Uso was added to the bizarre love triangle story involving Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Early in the night, Uso was seen approaching Judgment Day's Damien Priest and Mysterio, inquiring about Ripley's relationship status, as kayfabe friction between her and Mysterio continues to play out on screen.

Afterward, in an exclusive for WWE's YouTube channel, Jackie Redmond caught up with Uso following his win against Mysterio. During the segment, Uso offered Ripley a shoulder to cry on, suggesting they could take their prospective courtship slow before offering to take her to a Waffle House.

"You probably ain't never been in a Waffle House," Uso said. "But like, you need to come this way, Rhea, you know what I'm saying? It's a little cheap, but it's good." Uso then joked that Rhea looked like the kind of person who would order ten egg whites with chicken before revealing his own typical order of triple hash browns and double waffles.

Waffle House is frequently mentioned in wrestler shoot interviews as a favorite hangout spot, due in part to their irregular schedules and the restaurant chain's 24/7 availability. Perhaps aware of their reputation within the industry, the official Waffle House X account once playfully trolled WWE over the design of the now-defunct WWE 24/7 Title.

Whether Jey Uso plays a more prominent role in the ongoing Mysterio/Ripley/Morgan storyline remains to be seen. Rhea Ripley is set to challenge Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024 on August 3rd for the WWE Women's World Championship, the title she was forced to relinquish due to an arm injury.