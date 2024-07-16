Rhea Ripley To Challenge Liv Morgan For Women's World Title At WWE SummerSlam

A week after her surprise return on "WWE Raw" interrupted the post-match celebratory moment between Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley kicked off tonight's episode, taking the ring as the crowd chanted her name, and wasting no time in calling out Morgan. While the champion eventually appeared via video, seemingly frustrating Ripley at first, "Mami" quickly noted that after waiting three months for this opportunity, she could wait just a bit longer, and challenged Morgan for the title at SummerSlam.

Ripley wasn't able to get down to business right away, with Mysterio coming to the ring before Morgan could answer her callout. "Dirty Dom" carried with him a single black rose but was largely ignored by Ripley who was steadfast in her singular purpose, which she described as not just ending Morgan's revenge tour, and not just ending her title reign, but also ending her career. Morgan checked down the list of all that she'd taken from Ripley, as promised, and assured her that she wasn't the same Liv Morgan she remembered, but that didn't throw off Ripley whatsoever, as she ended her promo by dropping the mic, staring directly into the camera, and reciting Morgan's customary "Watch me!"

Mysterio's efforts to apologize throughout the segment went absolutely nowhere, with the crowd, as is customary, doing all they could to drown out his attempts to speak, and the rose he brought smacked and tossed away by Ripley as they headed backstage. In an ensuing segment, he followed her to her dressing room, which had been adorned in dozens of additional black roses and other gifts, only to get the door slammed in his face, a bouquet thrown at him, another gift given right back, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest laughing in his face to boot.

